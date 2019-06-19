Bone Marrow for Maci: Family says transplant procedure went smooth at MUSC in Charleston

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – We have some happy news for those who have been following Maci Hyman’s journey.

Back in January, at Maci’s one-year check-up, a blood test revealed her platelets were alarmingly low. After weeks of testing, doctors diagnosed Maci with MDS, or Myelodysplastic Syndrome, a rare and life-threatening syndrome.

MDS is a group of diseases that affect the blood and bone marrow.

After the diagnosis, we told you that Maci’s family was searching for a bone marrow donor that could save their young daugther’s life.

After our story aired, a perfect-match donor was found.

Earlier this month, Maci underwent the bone marrow transplant and her family tells us that it went smoothly other than a few minor issues.

The Hyman’s said they should start seeing results in the next two to three weeks.

Maci’s parents are asking that Carolina’s Family keep Maci in their prayers.

The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston has set up an address for people to send Maci get well soon cards or gifts.

Below is the address where you can send your well-wishes to Maci:

165 Ashley Avenue Attn:

Maci Mae Hyman

767 7CHB

Charleston, SC 29425