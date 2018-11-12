News

Border Patrol says it detained 50,000 in October

Posted: Nov 12, 2018 10:40 AM EST

Updated: Nov 12, 2018 10:40 AM EST

WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. Border Patrol says it detained more than 50,000 people crossing the U.S.-Mexico border between ports of entry in October, setting a new high this year.

The agency released new figures Friday, the same day President Donald Trump issued an executive order declaring that anyone entering the U.S. illegally from Mexico outside of established ports would be ineligible for asylum. Legal groups sued Friday to challenge Trump’s order.

The Border Patrol says 50,975 people were apprehended on the southwest border in October. That’s double the number from October 2017 and the highest monthly figure since 2014.

The figure includes 4,991 unaccompanied minors. Another 23,121 people were considered “family units,” parents and children traveling together.

Border Patrol officials say there’s a crisis on the southern border, particularly in South Texas, the busiest corridor for illegal crossings. But apprehension numbers are well below their historical highs from previous decades.

