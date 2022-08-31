ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Bosch announced Wednesday it plans to expand operations in Anderson with a $200 million investment creating 350 new jobs.

The leading global supplier of technology and services will be located at 4421 S.C. Highway.

According to the company, the expansion includes capital upgrades and an estimated 147,000 square feet of floor space to manufacture fuel cell stacks to drive hydrogen-powered class 8 trucks.

The fuel cell stack production is planned for 2026.

Individuals interested in joining the Bosch team should visit the company’s careers page.