Boston Marathon canceled for 1st time in 124-year history

FILE – In this April 17, 2017, file photo, runners cross the Boston Marathon start line in Hopkinton, Mass. The 124th Boston Marathon is scheduled for Monday, April 20, 2020. Boston Marathon organizers say they’re postponing the prestigious race until Sept. 14 because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm, File)

BOSTON (AP) – The Boston Marathon has been canceled for the first time in its 124-year history.

Organizers said Thursday that they instead will have a “virtual event” in which participants who verify that they ran 26.2 miles on their own will receive their finisher’s medal.

The race had originally been scheduled for April 20 before being postponed for five months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

