Box of nutritious food available for seniors who qualify in Laurens

Laurens, SC (WSPA TV)

Seniors in Laurens County May qualify for a free box of food according to Abby Harwell with Americorps working with S.C. Empowerment.
Seniors who qualify as 60 and older, live in Laurens County, bring a picture ID, or meet a financial requirement can learn about receiving a free box of food at Elite Home Care and Day Center at 311 N. Harper St, Laurens
The food is nutritious and well balanced Harwell said.
The event is March 12 from 4-7 visit Elitehomecaresc.com for more info

For more information about the Foodshare program and how to designate a family member to deliver the box visit scempower.org or call 864-705-0005

