Boy who admitted to stabbing his mother to death in 2015 expected to be in court in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A boy who admitted to stabbing his mother to death in Simpsonville in 2015, is expected to be in court this morning in Greenville County.

Miguel Cano is charged with murder in the death of his mother, Isabel Cristina Zuluaga.

We reported earlier that Zuluaga, 44, was found at her home on Hipps Avenue on Sept. 1, 2015.

The coroner said Zuluaga was found dead from multiple stab wounds to her torso inside the home.

The solicitor’s office says Miguel Cano, 14, is charged with murder. His name was released after the decision to try him as an adult was determined.