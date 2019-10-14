Boy who admitted to stabbing his mother to death in 2015 expected to be in court in Greenville Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A boy who admitted to stabbing his mother to death in Simpsonville in 2015, is expected to be in court this morning in Greenville County.

Miguel Cano is charged with murder in the death of his mother, Isabel Cristina Zuluaga.

We reported earlier that Zuluaga, 44, was found at her home on Hipps Avenue on Sept. 1, 2015.

The coroner said Zuluaga was found dead from multiple stab wounds to her torso inside the home.

The solicitor’s office says Miguel Cano, 14, is charged with murder. His name was released after the decision to try him as an adult was determined.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win Biltmore Tickets
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store