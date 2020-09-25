Bradshaw Institute launches diaper bank during National Diaper Need Awareness Week

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The Bradshaw Institute for Community Child Health & Advocacy of Prisma Health Children’s Hospital-Upstate launched a diaper bank during National Diaper Need Awareness Week.

According to the release, the diaper bank will “ensure that every child in the community has enough diapers to remain clean, dry and healthy.”

RE/MAX RESULTS agents reportedly served as the inaugural partner to help kick-off the initiative. They donated more than, 10,000 diapers collected during the month of August.

“Diapers are essential to the well-being of our community’s children,” William Bradshaw said. “They are expensive, and we want to help ease that burden for families. We are so grateful for community partners like RE/MAX RESULTS, and we hope to continue to grow this program for many years to come.”

The National Diaper Bank Network said 1 and 3 families report experiencing a diaper need, and 57 percent of parents have reported that they missed an average of four days of school or work as most childcare facilities require parents to provide diapers.

“Children are healthier, and parents are less stressed when there is an adequate amount of diapers,” Kerry Sease, M.D., medical director of the Bradshaw Institute, said. “The need is great in our community, regardless of a pandemic, and without these resources, families often do not have enough supplies to take care of their children.”

According to the release, starting January 2021, The Bradshaw Institute Diaper Bank will start providing resources to the community and will be one of six National Diaper Bank Network members in South Carolina.

For more information on the diaper need in South Carolina, click here.

To donate, text “CMNdiaper” to 41444 or email giving@prismahealth.org.