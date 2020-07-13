Braves say they won’t change name but studying chop chant

FILE – In this May 2, 2014, file photo, Atlanta Braves fans do the tomahawk chop during the ninth inning of a baseball game with the San Francisco Giants, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves say they have no plans to follow the lead of the NFL’s Washington Redskins and change their team name. The team said in a letter to season ticket holders they are examining the fan experience, including the tomahawk chop chant, and have formed a “cultural working relationship” with the Eastern Band of the Cherokees in North Carolina. (AP Photo/David Tulis, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves say they are not changing their team name.

The team announced that plan in a letter to season ticket holders obtained by The Associated Press.

The Braves’ decision came before the NFL Washington Redskins officially announced plans to change their team name.

The Braves wrote to season ticket holders, “We will always be the Atlanta Braves.”

The team’s tomahawk chop chant is under review.

The team says it is seeking input from the Native American community, fans, players and former players as it examines the fan experience, including the chant.

The chant has been used by fans since the early 1990s.