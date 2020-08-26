Breakthrough Artificial Intelligence identifies 50 new planets from old NASA data

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – British researchers have made a technological breakthrough in Astronomy.

Using artificial intelligence, they’ve identified possibly 50 new planets from old NASA data.

University of Warwick astronomers and computer scientists built a machine learning algorithm, and with it they examined old data containing thousands of potential planet candidates.

The new AI can hone in on details that help verify whether any are planets.

The university said these 50 exo-planets, which orbit around other stars, range in size from as large as Neptune to smaller than Earth.

Now that astronomers know the planets are real, they can prioritize them for further observation.

The researchers’ findings were published last week in the monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.