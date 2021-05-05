Brevard College to require COVID vaccines for Fall semester

FILE – In this file photo dated Wednesday, April 14, 2021, a pharmacist fills a syringe from a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Antwerp, Belgium. Moderna and vaccine promoter Gavi have announced Monday May 3, 2021, the pharmaceutical company will provide up to 500 million coronavirus vaccine doses for the U.N.-backed program for needy people in low- and middle-income countries by the end of 2022. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, FILE)

BREVARD, N.C. (WSPA) – Brevard College will require the COVID-19 vaccination for all students, faculty, and staff for the upcoming semester.

“Looking ahead, we know that COVID-19 vaccinations are our best way back to a normal learning environment…we will require all students, faculty, and staff to be fully vaccinated by the opening of the Fall semester,” President David C. Joyce said in a press release.

Students will have to be fully vaccinated by August 15, 2021. They will also require all faculty, staff, new and returning students (including commuters), to show proof that they have received a COVID-19 vaccine prior to the start of the Fall semester. Documented exemptions will be accommodated on a case-by-case basis.

If you has have any questions about COVID-19 vaccines or this new requirement for faculty, staff and students, you can email covid19@brevard.edu.