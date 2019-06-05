Bridge temporarily closes due to structural issues

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Drivers are being detoured around a bridge on Centerville Road on the Twenty Three Mile Creek section of Lake Hartwell, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

“When we got to the bridge, we had to turn around and go all the way back and take another road,” said Kathy Bell, who lives around the corner from the bridge.

The bridge is located between South Carolina Hwy. 187 and Sandry Springs Road.

Bell uses it get to Anderson, S.C.

“I use that route a lot,” she said.

There are other routes, but those add about 15 to 20 minutes to the drive, according to people who live in the area.

“This road is very busy,” said Paula Scales, who also lives near the bridge. “[It’s] is an easy cut through from Hwy. 187 to Centerville Rd., which will take you to U.S. 76.”

Several areas of structural damage were identified Monday. An engineer with SCDOT was unable to tell 7 News if the damage was found during a regular inspection of the bridge.

“It does make me nervous that it was that bad, and they didn’t notice it before now,” Bell said.

Neighbors are now wondering about how long the inconvenience will last.

SCDOT told 7 News they don’t know either yet because their team is still drawing up a repair plan.

“Unfortunately, I don’t know at this time how much longer it will be closed for,” said Kurt Mead, assistant resident maintenance engineer at SCDOT.

Mead said the repair plan and design guidelines for the bridge will likely be ready this week or next week, which will shed more light on a timeline for the repairs.