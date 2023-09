The completion of the Kist Road Bridge. (Source: Spartanburg County)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A bridge under construction for less than a year has reopened in Spartanburg County.

The bridge is located on Kist Road between Aber Creek Road and Reidville Road.

The existing bridge was supported by wood poles that sat in the creek. It also had a bridge rating of 59.2/100.

Along with a bridge replacement, the construction, which began in Feb. of 2023, also widened the entire Kist Road corridor.

Spartanburg County officials said the project cost $2 million.