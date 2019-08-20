Brief intersection closures expected today as motorcycle group stops in Spartanburg, police say

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police Department officials announced that some intersections in the downtown area will be briefly closed this morning as the American Legion’s Annual Legacy Motorcycle Run comes to the city.

According to a police department news release, officers will be assisting motorcycle riders into town, which is expected to be around 10:30 a.m. on Interstate 85.

Police said the motorcycle group will enter the City of Spartanburg on North Pine Street by way of Interstate 585.

The groups route will be:

I-85 to Business 85 to I-585/North Pine Street

The group will then turn right onto Henry Street

Then will take a left turn onto Union Street, then to Duncan Park

Police said riders will breaking for an hour and a half for lunch and then will travel out of Spartanburg using the same route.

According to the release, officers said the closing of the intersections may cause short delays for some drivers in the area.

“We encourage citizens to remain patient while the motorcycle group is in our city,” police said. “Our goal is for a safe arrival and departure.”

The group is expecting 350-400 motorcycles to participate during their 5-day ride.