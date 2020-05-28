Bringing Back the Burg Business Recovery Task Force holding 12:30PM news conference

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg’s Bringing Back the Burg Business Recovery Task Force will hold a news conference this afternoon.

According to the release, during the news conference, scheduled for 12:30 p.m., the task force will unveil a new partnership with Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, release details about vital signs of Spartanburg County’s economy, as well as release a guidebook designed to help Spartanburg businesses navigate resources and create plans for their workplaces.

The news conference will be held at the Spartanburg Marriott, located at 299 N. Church St. in Spartanburg.