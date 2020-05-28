Bringing Back the Burg Business Recovery Task Force holding 12:30PM news conference

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg’s Bringing Back the Burg Business Recovery Task Force will hold a news conference this afternoon.

According to the release, during the news conference, scheduled for 12:30 p.m., the task force will unveil a new partnership with Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, release details about vital signs of Spartanburg County’s economy, as well as release a guidebook designed to help Spartanburg businesses navigate resources and create plans for their workplaces.

The news conference will be held at the Spartanburg Marriott, located at 299 N. Church St. in Spartanburg.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Senior Standouts
Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories