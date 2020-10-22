Bringing Back the Burg Recovery Task Force to hold 12:30PM briefing

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Downtown Spartanburg

Downtown Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The Bringing Back the Burg Business Recovery Task Force will hold a news conference this afternoon to give a series of updates.

According to a news release, the news conference will be held at 12:30 p.m. at Contec, Inc.

The task force will be giving an update on the Bringing Back the Burg Small Business Fund and new partnership with the Spartanburg County Foundation, will release information on the newly-announced SC CARES Act grant programs for small, minority-owned businesses and nonprofit organizations, as well as providing updates on Spartanburg’s recovery benchmark data.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories