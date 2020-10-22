Bringing Back the Burg Recovery Task Force to hold 12:30PM briefing

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The Bringing Back the Burg Business Recovery Task Force will hold a news conference this afternoon to give a series of updates.

According to a news release, the news conference will be held at 12:30 p.m. at Contec, Inc.

The task force will be giving an update on the Bringing Back the Burg Small Business Fund and new partnership with the Spartanburg County Foundation, will release information on the newly-announced SC CARES Act grant programs for small, minority-owned businesses and nonprofit organizations, as well as providing updates on Spartanburg’s recovery benchmark data.