Bringing Back the Burg Task Force holds news conference

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg’s Bringing Back the Burg Business Recovery Task Force held a news conference Thursdsay afternoon.

According to the news release, the news conference will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the construction site of the new Spartanburg County Courthouse, at the intersection of N. Daniel Morgan Ave. and Library Street.

The task force is expected to detail the economic impact of and jobs supported by the construction of the new Spartanburg County Courthouse and Joint Spartanburg City/County complex, provide updates on Spartanburg’s economic vitals, such as hospitality and sales tax figures, as well as announce a new real estate growth metric showing Spartanburg County’s continued growth.