British WWII veteran who raised $40M for NHS knighted by the Queen

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – The British World War II veteran who raised $40 million for the National Health Service has been knighted by Queen Elizabeth.

Capt. Tom Moore walked in his garden to raise the money as a challenge for his 100th birthday.

The Queen made her first public appearance in months for this special occasion.

Ahead of the event, Capt. Moore said he was “absolutely overwhelmed” about meeting her, and worried that if he knelt down he might never get up again.

Luckily, he was able to stand as the Queen performed the special ceremony.

