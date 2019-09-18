Brits invade Greer to extend formal invite to Riverside Marching Band

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Students at one Upstate high school will need to prepare those passports as they will soon march across the pond.

The Pride of the Riverside High School Marching Band in Greer received a prestigious invitation to help the world usher in the New Year.

Parade organizers who hand picked the band and other dignitaries from London flew in from England to Greer Tuesday to extend a formal invitation to march in the New Year’s Day Parade in London, England for 2021.

They presented band director Kris Bence with the invite and he gladly accepted.

Bence said it’s a huge honor to be selected and he hopes the trip brings lasting memories for his hardworking band.

“To bring Greenville County and Riverside High School to an international stage is something really special,” said Bence. ” “I want them to make memories that they’re gonna remember forever.”

Executive Director of the Parade Bob Bone was in attendance at the high school auditorium where he told band members they are among some of the best he’s ever seen.

“We came to the conclusion that Riverside were pretty jolly good,” said Bone. “When the people of London see the Riverside High School Marching Band they can expect to see the very best.”

The visit included a performance by the Riverside High School Marching Band.

Bone was accompanied by Steve Summers, who has held high office in London and is a special envoy of The London Mayor’s Association, as well as Senior Directors of International Participation Johnathan Whaley.

A release from the school stated: