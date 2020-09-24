Broadband help passes on SC Legislature’s final day

South Carolina Sen. Greg Gregory gives his farewell speech on Tuesday, Sept 22, 2020, at the Statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina. The Republican from Lancaster has spent 24 years in the South Carolina Senate. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina General Assembly has wrapped up a most unusual 2020 session by passing a bill supporters said will help get high speed internet to hundreds of thousands of people in rural areas.

The bill allows and gives incentives to smaller power companies and cooperatives to let internet providers provide their service alongside electric lines.

Rep. Brian White, an Anderson Republican who pushed for the bill, said lawmakers will work to get federal grants and other money to get companies to provide internet service next year.

Thursday marked the final day of the 2020 session, interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.