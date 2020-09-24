Broadband help passes on SC Legislature’s final day

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

South Carolina Sen. Greg Gregory gives his farewell speech on Tuesday, Sept 22, 2020, at the Statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina. The Republican from Lancaster has spent 24 years in the South Carolina Senate. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina General Assembly has wrapped up a most unusual 2020 session by passing a bill supporters said will help get high speed internet to hundreds of thousands of people in rural areas.

The bill allows and gives incentives to smaller power companies and cooperatives to let internet providers provide their service alongside electric lines.

Rep. Brian White, an Anderson Republican who pushed for the bill, said lawmakers will work to get federal grants and other money to get companies to provide internet service next year.

Thursday marked the final day of the 2020 session, interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories