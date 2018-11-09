News

Broadway-style Venardos Circus stops in Asheville

Posted: Nov 09, 2018 11:09 AM EST

Updated: Nov 09, 2018 11:10 AM EST

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) - The Venardos Circus is finishing up a two-week stop in Asheville this weekend.
 

The traveling circus is led by a former Ringling Bros. Barnum and Bailey ringmaster and Broadway performer.
 

The circus is Broadway-style interspersed with 13 acts by performers who also set up the tent and serve concessions themselves.
 

Ringmaster and creator Kevin Venardos says he hopes the circus inspires audiences.
 

“What we have overcome to make this happen and to build this into a 40 week tour from a tiny fair attraction…it speaks to the amazing opportunities that still exist in this country," Venardos says.
 

Acts involve Rolla Bolla, juggling, aerial stunts on silks, trapeze, cross bow, spinning cube and the teeterboard.
 

The Venardos circus is set up in the parking lot of the Asheville Outlets. You can catch a show through Sunday November 11th. For tickets and more information, click here.

 

