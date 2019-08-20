Bronze statue pushed into Advance America Bank fountain, police say

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted:

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police Department officials said a vandalism involving a statue was reported at a business in downtown Spartanburg on Monday.

According to a police report, officers were called to Advance America Bank, located at 135 N. Church St., in regard to the vandalism.

When officers arrived, they saw a bronze mother and child statue that had been pushed off a brick wall and into the front water fountain.

Police said in the report that the statue was not damaged.

Surveillance video shows a group of four people at the scene. A male was seen pushing the statue into the water, while another male and two females watched.

Anyone with information is asked to call Spartanburg Police.

