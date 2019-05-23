Brook Graham to be released on bond, to be placed on house arrest

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Brook Graham (Greenville Co. Detention Center)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - A woman charged in the deaths of two infants in Greenville County is expected to be released soon from the Greenville County Detention on bond.

We reported earlier that Brook Graham, 53, was arrested back in April and is accused of killing her infant daughter, Julie Valentine, nearly 30 years ago.

Just last week, we reported that Graham also left another infant in the woods one year prior.

Police used DNA testing in both cases to confirm that Graham was the mother of the infants.

Greenville County Detention Center officials said Graham will be on house arrest following her release from the detention center and will be ordered to wear an ankle monitor.

Detention Center officials tells us that Graham is expected to be released some time Thursday night.

Graham's bond amount was set at $50,000.

While out of jail on bond, she will remain under GPS monitoring. She is to have no contact with minor children, and she cannot have any contact with the biological father of the two deceased babies.