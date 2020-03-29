1  of  30
Brooks, Trisha Yearwood to perform requests on live special

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood

FILE – In a Friday, July 8, 2016 file photo, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood attend a news conference at Yankee Stadium, in New York. CBS said Sunday, March 29, 2020, that it will air a live prime-time special with Garth Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwod performing viewer requests on Wednesday, April 1. The show will be performed at the couple’s home studio with a minimal crew.(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Garth Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood will be taking viewer requests during a live prime-time show this week filmed at their home.

CBS will air the special, “Garth and Trisha: Live!” on Wednesday at 9 p.m. Eastern.

In an announcement Sunday, CBS says the country stars will perform “an intimate concert for viewers looking for the comfort and shared joy of music during this difficult time.”

The inspiration came from a live show that Brooks performed from his studio last week that attracted millions of viewers and caused Facebook Live to crash multiple times.

With millions of Americans staying at home to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus, performers are turning to live streamed concerts to reach fans and lift spirits. John Legend, Keith Urban and John Mayer are among the stars who have performed virtual concerts.

CBS says the special will be filmed with a minimal crew that will take social distancing precautions.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

