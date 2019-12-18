Broome high school sending care package to California high school after recent mass shooting

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – On Wednesday, Broome high school students are planning to share school pride with a school in California and it all started with kind gesture from a school named Saugus High School in Massachusetts, near sandy hook.

The students here at Broome high school are putting together a care package for the students at Saugus high school in California. It’s a way to show support and to let them know that they’re not alone.

It all started with a friendly gesture from a school named Saugus high school in Massachusetts, they sent a care package to Saugus high school in California.

“When they got that box in the mail, they decided to look for a school on the west coast that shared their mascot, which was us.” Broome High School teacher, Tyler Crosby said.

Both school mascot’s are the “centurions”

Broome received t-shirts, pictures and hand written notes from the faculty and staff at Saugus high school in California.

In 2003, Todd Hardy was the principal of Broome high school. He sent an email to faculty and staff that read in part,

“…the events of sandy hook and Boston inspired the principal of Saugus high school in Massachusetts to sends an identical package to Saugus high in California. they in turn paid it forward to us…” Todd E. Hardy, Principal

On November 14, 2019, at Saugus high school in Santa Clarita, California, a student with a pistol shot five schoolmates, killing two, before killing himself. After this shooting, Broome high school, teacher and coach Tyler Crosby wanted to do something…

“As soon as I saw the name of the school, it hit me that was the same school that sent the care package six years ago.” Crosby said.

The students are leading the way. “We just talked to all the organizations at Broome and people who are apart of sports teams and things like that and we just had everyone give something that represented part of their team or organization.” Student body president, Lucy Campbell said.

The care package going to California includes shirts from the athletics department, hand written notes and arm bands that connect the centurion family.

The students are still collecting and packing items for the package. They plan to ship it out on Thursday, December 19th.