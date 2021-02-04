Broome HS to have e-learning day Friday due to COVID

News

by: WSPA staff

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Broome High School will have an e-learning day Friday Feb. 5 due to a recent increase in close contacts to potential positive COVID-19 cases among staff.

“This will allow our students the chance to learn while remaining safe and healthy, and our maintenance team can conduct an even more extensive deep clean throughout the school. Spartanburg County School District Three will continue to communicate with Broome High School parents and guardians over the weekend if any additional eLearning days are necessary,” school officials said.

