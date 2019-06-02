Brothers charged after man beaten in downtown Greenville Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. John Cox (left) and Ronald Cox (right) (From: Greenville Police Department) [ + - ] Video

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) - Two brothers have been charged and police are looking for a third after a man was beaten unconscious in downtown Greenville, early Saturday morning.

According to the Greenville Police Department, officers arrived at the corner of Brown Street and East Washington Street around 12:41am and found a man unresponsive on the ground.

The man had a head injury and was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition, police say.

Witnesses told investigators that three people began assaulting the victim and it continued until the victim was unconscious.

22-year-old John Grant Cox and 27-year-old Ronald Carl Cox, III have been arrested and charged with second degree Assault and Battery by Mob.

According to warrants, video footage showed the three suspects punching and kicking the victim in the head and body.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the third suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME or 864-271-5333.