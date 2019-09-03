Brothers hurt in deadly Labor Day crash on I-85 in Anderson Co. remain in hospital

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) — The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said two brothers who were hurt in a deadly crash that shut down Interstate 85 on Labor Day remain in the hospital.

We reported Monday that the crash happened on I-85 South near Piedmont at around 12:15 a.m.

Coroner Charlie Boseman said two people were killed when a car going the wrong way crashed head-on into another vehicle.

Lance Cpl. Joe Hovis with the S.C. Highway Patrol said a 20-year-old Georgia man was headed south on the interstate when the Volkswagen he was driving was hit by a man traveling north in the southbound lane.

Hovis said the Volkswagen driver was airlifted to a hospital. A 13-year-old passenger in his vehicle was also hospitalized. Both were wearing seat belts.

On Tuesday, Boseman said the four people in the Volkswagen were related.

The 20-year-old man driving the vehicle and a 13-year-old boy in the vehicle are brothers.

The other two people in the vehicle – their father and grandmother — were killed in the crash.

Boseman said the family was headed home to Georgia from a trip to Baltimore.

As of noon Monday, Boseman said the 13-year-old remains in fair condition and his brother was in critical condition.

The 63-year-old driver of the other vehicle — a 2006 Chrysler — was in fair condition.

South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said the crash remains under investigation.

Southbound I-85 was temporarily closed following the crash.

