Brownell agrees to contract extension as Clemson basketball coach

CLEMSON (WSPA) – Clemson University head men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell has agreed to a contract extension that runs through the 2025-26 season.

The announcement was made Friday morning after terms were approved by the Clemson University Board of Trustees Compensation Committee.

Brownell now has a five-year contract worth $14.1 million according to 7 Sports Director Pete Yanity. Brownell has compiled a 201-150 record over his 11 seasons with the Tigers.

“None of this would be possible without the outstanding young men I’ve coached and dedicated assistant coaches and staff who have worked alongside me the past 11 years,” said Brownell in a written statement.

Clemson has qualified for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament in two of the past three completed college basketball seasons.

That includes a run to the Sweet Sixteen in 2018.

Head Women’s Soccer Coach Eddie Radwanski also recently agreed to a new deal that will keep him in Clemson through 2025.

