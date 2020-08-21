Buc-ee’s gas station coming to Anderson Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
pumping-gas-generic_246255

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Buc-ee’s gas station is coming to Anderson County, county officials confirmed on Friday.

The gas station will be located off I-85 at Exit 21.

Buc-ee’s is a Texan chain of convenience stores and gas stations located in the Central, North, South, and Southeast regions of Texas as well as locations in Southern Alabama, and Florida, according to the company website.

There is no word at this time when it will be open, but viewers say construction has started in the area.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Food Drive
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories