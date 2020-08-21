Buc-ee’s gas station coming to Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Buc-ee’s gas station is coming to Anderson County, county officials confirmed on Friday.

The gas station will be located off I-85 at Exit 21.

Buc-ee’s is a Texan chain of convenience stores and gas stations located in the Central, North, South, and Southeast regions of Texas as well as locations in Southern Alabama, and Florida, according to the company website.

There is no word at this time when it will be open, but viewers say construction has started in the area.

