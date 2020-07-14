Buckingham Palace launches own gin brand

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Forget drinking tea. Britain’s Buckingham Palace is launching its own brand of gin.

Key ingredients for the London dry gin actually come from Queen Elizabeth’s very own backyard garden at the palace.

Gin is a hugely popular spirit in Britain.

This one is infused with citrus and herbal botanicals, several plucked from Buckingham Palace’s own backyard garden.

An elegant, florally-decorated bottle costs about $50.

Details about the gin appeared in a release from the Royal Collection Trust.

It’s the charity that handles the public opening of the Queen’s official residences.

The trust is selling the gin to raise money for the conservation of the Royal Art Collection.

There’s been a budget shortfall since coronavirus shut down.

