Buffalo Wild Wings offering free wings on ‘National Chicken Wing Day’

(KRQE) – Monday, July 29 is National Chicken Wing Day.

The idea of eating chicken wings was hatched in 1964 at the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York. Owner Teressa Bellissimo cooked them up for her son and his friends for a midnight snack one night.

The city of Buffalo celebrated its first National Chicken Wing Day in 1977. The “Wing Bowl” world record holder is Molly Schuyler, who ate 501 wings in a half-hour in 2018.

Also, people who head to Buffalo Wild Wings to celebrate can get a free snack-sized order of wings with the purchase of any small, medium or large order of boneless or traditional wings Monday.

