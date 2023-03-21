GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Stephen Goshorn volunteers for Taps for Veterans and Bugles Across America.

According to Goshorn, a bugler plays taps.

Taps is a tune that used to be played as a means for lights out at the end of a military day.

Now, its meaning has evolved.

“Those 24 notes were done for honoring the military service of a veteran or a military member that passed away or killed in the line of duty,” Goshorn explained. “Or at a remembrance ceremony, to not forget the sacrifice ultimate sacrifice.”

Goshorn said taps are typically played toward the end of a funeral or during ceremonies on Memorial Day, or even with the boy scouts.

He said it’s quite the honor.

“And here in the Upstate, I have gone out to support all five branches of the military when the funeral home or the family wanted live taps,” according to Goshorn.

His involvement started in the late ’90s.

“They had a trumpet at the Vermont Air National Guard,” he told 7NEWS. “So I trained and learned the movements as a bugler and did taps.”

Goshorn also served in the Navy from 1976 to 1987.

“I was an Aviation Structural Mechanic on the Vought A-70 Corsair II,” he explained.

Then he joined the Air National Guard.

​”The green mountain boys and was an F-16 falcon, Crew Chief, Arafat aircraft mechanic,” Goshorn said. “I worked in phase inspection flight line and then I work duty like at shaw air force base, my ending last days in the military.”

He said joining Taps for Veterans gives him the opportunity to honor those he once served alongside.

Scott McCrary, an Airforce veteran, said Goshorn is the reason he got involved.

“And I did Wreaths Across America a couple months ago and played taps for that and that was beautiful,” McCrary said. “I mean, I love them. And so when I’m asked to do taps being that I’m a member now for Taps for Veterans I’ll get a call from the organization and they’ll have the assignment. And I’ll accept the assignment and do taps.”

McCrary said he also feels honored to be a part of something so special.

“I see taps as a very solemn piece,” he explained. “And I get very emotional when I play if i think about the words. So I try not to think about the words and just play the notes. Not taking anything away from the performance for others, because that’s what I do. That’s what we’re there for, is we’re there for them.”

Being able to honor those who fought for our country, one last time.

Stephen Goshorn, Scott McCrary, Thank You for Your Service.

