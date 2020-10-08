Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) – The basics are the building blocks for life and one local company is adding movement to the learning process.

It’s at the Chapman Cultural Center where they’re adding movement to those basic building blocks in order to help families and children.

Ballet Spartanburg is known for movement and now they’re adding building blocks to the Basics which is a national program that helps with the development of infants and toddlers.

“A parent is a child’s first teacher and that’s what we really want parents to understand.”

Spartanburg County First Steps, Kaitlin Watts said.

Kaitlin Watts is with Spartanburg county first steps, they focus on making sure kids are prepared for kindergarten. The Ballets Creative Director wrote a book and put together a dance series to help parents and children learn through everyday activities.

“So we’re just trying to point out how you can enhance the daily activities to encourage learning and the development of the brain.“ Ballet Spartanburg Artistic Director, Carlos Agudelo said.

The production shows things like playing with blocks recognizing and counting numbers. Everyday movements can include stacking cans or toys, cleaning up and putting them in order.

These processes are apart of the basics which are five key things that parents with young children can do to help stimulate brain development From 0 to 3 years of age

“So look at the things your already doing in the middle of the day. Most sippy cups have pictures on them so talk about the sippy cups y’all about the colors. Talk about things you see when your driving, the stop sign the shapes, the trees.” Watts said.

The ballet series is the brainchild of Jack McBride owner of Contec, and his desire to see non-profits and children flourish during the Covid crisis made this possible. Christina Lowe explains why the company got involved

“The children’s museum was on Monday and then Tuesday we went to Hatcher garden today were at the Chapman cultural center and ballet Spartanburg and then tomorrow we’ll go to Barnett park, so we wanted to bring love and support to these local places.” Contec, Christina Lowe said.

The children’s museum of the upstate, just one more stop for the basics program, they teach children to learn through play.

This week the group will video tap lessons at Hatcher Gardens, a local playground and the Chapman Cultural Center. We will let you know when videos are available for the public to see.