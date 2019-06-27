Building off of Merrimon Ave. in Asheville deemed unsafe by city officials after sinkhole forms in parking lot

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – City of Asheville officials have labeled a building off of Merrimon Avenue as being unsafe for occupancy, after a massive sinkhole formed in the parking lot.

We reported yesterday about the sinkhole and that property owners were working with engineers and contractors to fix the problem. They are also working to stabilize and repair the storm-water culvert.

No businesses were using the building on the property and the entire parking lot had been closed off to visitors. A barricade was also set up, blocking it off from the street.

On Thursday, city officials said a city inspector determined that the depth of the sinkhole “has the potential for undermining the integrity of the building,” and posted the building as unsafe.

According to the city’s website, the Development Services Department has given the property owner the go-ahead to replace the pipe and advised them on the design specifications and city standards, as well as notified Army Corp of Engineers for them.