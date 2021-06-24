‘Bullet just hit my car’: I-485 driver just one victim of recent highway shootings

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Three times in the last five days someone has pulled a gun on drivers on busy Charlotte interstates. In two cases, shots were fired into cars.

The driver says he was in disbelief after he heard the first shot and the thud against his car, but then the gunfire did not stop, with one bullet grazing his thigh.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, a bullet just hit my car,’ and then before I knew it, another bullet hit my car,” said Marcus Newman.

Newman says he was just trying to get home to his family early Sunday morning driving down I-485 in south Charlotte.

“Next thing you know, I just hear bullets start coming from behind my vehicle and I’m like, ‘I know that’s not what I think it is,” he said.

It was dark and he didn’t even see the car go by, but he heard the bullets smack into his car.

“I see one of the bullets hit the windshield.”

Five rounds hit his car. He believes one bullet came from the back, traveled through the trunk and all the way to his leg, grazing it.

“There’s no hate in my heart towards you. I have no angry feelings,” said Newman.

He’s not even mad at the person who did it, just hoping they don’t hurt someone else.

“This could have been ten times worse the way that the bullets hit the vehicle and where the bullets landed in the vehicle easily could have hit my head or it could have been any other injury so I really take this as a second chance at life.”

About 12 hours before that shooting, on Saturday afternoon another man says he was with his wife and daughters on I-485 and merging onto I-85 in west Charlotte when his daughter yelled “Daddy, she has a gun.”

He says a woman with three children in the back of her car got mad at him in a case of road rage and pulled out a gun, flashing it at his family.

No one was hurt in that case, and no arrests have been made in either incident.