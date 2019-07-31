Bulletproof backpacks being sold at Upstate retailer

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Bulletproof school backpacks are now on sale at major retailers including one in the Upstate.

Guard Dog Security is the company behind the bulletproof backpacks. They specialize in personal security and say the backpacks are an extension of that.

Office Depot Assistant Store Manager Michael Ortega says the back to school shopping is getting set to begin and this year there’s been interests in one big-ticket item.

“This is the Guard Dog Pro Shield 2,” he showed 7News.

The backpack is advertised as “bulletproof.” The store in Spartanburg only carries 2 models, but Ortega says there are more colors and styles online.

Ortega showed 7News the backpacks and the bulletproof panel that is sewed into the back of all the bookbags.

“What exactly is the panel made of?” Asked 7News Reporter Stefany Bornman.

“It’s very tightly woven fabric,” said Yasir Sheikh, Founder of Guard Dog Security. “It’s similar to what people would consider or know as kevlar.”

Kevlar is used in tactical gear worn by law enforcement officers.

The bulletproof panel, which has been tested, can stop a handgun but not a high-velocity rifle according to Sheikh.

Still, it’s lightweight enough to be put in bookbags.

“It weighs just a few ounces more than a traditional backpack,” said Ortega.

The bookbags range between $120 – $300 dollars. Some parents feel that is a small price to pay for the extra sense of security.

“I can appreciate, from a parents perspective, to try to protect your child more,” said Elizabeth Gonzalez.

Tabitha Vuljaniz is a former teacher. She tells 7News the technology would be useless if God forbid there was an active shooter in a school.

“You’re just getting them all safe there and quiet. You might put up furniture or something like that, but I’m not going to think to go get your backpack and then get over here,” Vuljaniz told 7News.

Several schools have banned the bulletproof backpacks, but in the Upstate there is no policy against the bookbags in Anderson, Greenville or Spartanburg counties.

A portion of the proceeds from the backpack goes to fund Make Our Schools Safe. The organization was started following the 2018 high school shooting in Parkland, Florida.