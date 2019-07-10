Bulletproof vest stolen from Greenville Police chief’s SUV

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
police lights generic via WCMH_1555071161505.JPG.jpg

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Police are investigating after a “ballistic,” or bulletproof, vest was stolen out of the car of Greenville Police Chief Ken Miller.

Police said it happened on June 27.

A suspect was caught on surveillance breaking into the the unlocked rear hatch of Miller’s 2018 Chevy Tahoe, police said.

Investigators are tying this to several other cars that were also broken into, as well as three car that were stolen, according to the police.

The vest was not Miller’s assigned vest but an older one that he had in case of emergency.

