Bumble Bee tuna trying out new products

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Bumble Bee is hoping to make a buzz with its new changes.

The canned tuna industry has been stung with a number of scandals over the past years.

Among them: A price-fixing scheme in which Bumble Bee pleaded guilty and paid a $25 million fine.

It’s also been blasted for its fishing practices which unintentionally netted marine life, including dolphins.

There’s also been claims of human rights violations.

On top of that, Americans haven’t been eating as much tuna over the past two decades, but Jan Tharp, the CEO of the company, said things will be different in the future.

Bumble Bee is selling microwavable “Bistro Bowls” and “Protein on the Run” snack packs.

They’re also launching new flavors.

Tharp also said the company is working with third-party auditors to improve conditions on its fishing boats and factories.