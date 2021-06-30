Bumcombe County Libraries will end, dismiss current overdue book fees starting July 1

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Buncombe County Public Library officials are making strides towards welcoming more families into local libraries.

Starting on July 1st all overdue book fees will be forgiven and libraries in the county will no longer charge families any late fees.

Officials said late fees disproportionately impact low income households. Managers say this change will reduce financial barriers for low income families and children in the area and allow them to access the resources the libraries provide.

“We feel like late fees have been a barrier to returning to using the library for many folks. We want them to be able to participate again and just doing all of the different experiences we have to offer,” Ken Miller, librarian, for Buncombe County Public Libraries said.

Library officials said they will continue to fine people who lose or damage books.