Buncombe Co. Chief Deputy on administrative leave amid investigation

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
body camera cam generic police_15052

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Chief Deputy in Buncombe County has been placed on paid administrative leave.

According to Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office officials, Chief Deputy Don Eberhardt has been placed on paid administrative leave effective April 24 while the North Carolina State Beurea of Investigations conducts an investigation involving him. 

Chief Deputy Eberhardt and the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office are fully cooperating with the SBI, the sheriff’s office says.

We’re working to learn what the investigation is for. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories