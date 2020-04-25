Buncombe Co. Chief Deputy on administrative leave amid investigation

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Chief Deputy in Buncombe County has been placed on paid administrative leave.

According to Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office officials, Chief Deputy Don Eberhardt has been placed on paid administrative leave effective April 24 while the North Carolina State Beurea of Investigations conducts an investigation involving him.

Chief Deputy Eberhardt and the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office are fully cooperating with the SBI, the sheriff’s office says.

We’re working to learn what the investigation is for. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

