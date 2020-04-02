Buncombe Co., City of Asheville launch Ready Team call center to help answer COVID-19 questions

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Buncombe County and City of Asheville officials on Thursday announced the launch of the Ready Team call center.

According to a city news release, the call center will act as a resource for people with questions related to COVID-19.

“This is an evolving situation and information is often changing. The Ready Team call center will answer COVID-19 questions from Buncombe County residents, as well as questions related to the Buncombe County’s “Stay Home – Stay Safe” declaration,” from the release.

The call center will be staffed with City of Asheville employees.

To reach the Ready Team call center, call 828-419-0095 or email ready@buncombecounty.org.

“In a partnership with United Way’s 211, the call center will have options for Spanish, Russian and multiple other languages,” according to the release.

If you have an emergency, you are asked to dial 9-1-1.