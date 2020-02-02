Buncombe Co. Commissioner Mike Fryar dies at 72

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A commissioner in Buncombe County has died, according to county officials.

Commissioner Mike Fryar died on Sunday, Feb. 2.

He was a resident of Buncombe County for more than 55 years and attended A.C. Reynolds High School.

Fryar then served in the U.S. Navy.

He was a small business owner for 32 years and started his career for the legendary NASCAR driver, Banjo Matthews, and later started his own engine company, Fryar Performance.

In 2012, Mike was elected to the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners representing District 2.

Government officials close to him say he was a respected member of the Board and passionate about representing the people of his district and the entirety of Buncombe County.

“Mike’s imprint on our organization and the community at-large is undeniable, and he leaves a legacy of having an unwavering dedication of making life better for everyone in Buncombe County,” county officials said in a press release.