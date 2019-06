The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office released the identify of the man whose body was found in the woods in Arden Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said they found 25-year-old Arthur Jay Wilcox’s body in the woods at the River Glen Apartments.

Detectives were able to identify Wilcox by tattoos and latent prints, according to the sheriff’s office.

An autopsy was performed Thursday.

There is no evidence of foul play, according to the sheriff’s office.