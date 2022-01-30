Buncombe Co. deputies locate stolen trucks, cargo trailers, 2 suspects charged

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s office has located two stolen vehicles and four stolen cargo trailers from two addresses in Buncombe County. Deputies have charged two suspects in this incident.

According to the sheriff’s office, at approximately 8:15 a.m. on Jan. 29, deputies arrived at 230 Merrills Cove Road after receiving a tip that a stolen Snap-On cargo trailer was at this address. William Melvin Reese II, 29, of Fletcher, was seen operating a stolen truck and taken into custody. After questioning Michael Scott Wasson, 56, of Skyland, was also arrested.

BCSO said deputies and detectives recovered one stolen truck, four stolen cargo trailers and numerous stolen tools located inside the truck and trailers from this address. Further investigation led detectives to obtain a search warrant for 210 Lower Christ School Road in Fletcher.

Another stolen vehicle was located at that address, as well as numerous Snap-On tools that had been previously removed from the Snap-On trailer that was located at Merrills Cove Road, officials said. The sheriff’s office is already in the process of returning the stolen property.

Reese II has been charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and possession of stolen property, deputies said. Wasson has been charged with two counts of felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office, further charges are pending. The estimated value of the recovered stolen property is more than $100,000.