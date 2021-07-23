Buncombe Co. deputies search for 2 suspects charged in mail thefts

Deputies are searching for Wesley McCrary and Michelle Queen. (Buncombe Co. Sheriff’s Office)

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for two people wanted in mail thefts in Buncombe County.

After a months-long investigation by Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, two suspects now face multiple charges related to stolen mail and the fraudulent use of credit cards.

Wesley Bryon McCrary

Angela Michelle Queen

The Sheriff’s Office has charged Wesley Bryon McCrary with:

2 Counts of Forgery

2 Counts of Uttering

1 Count of Misdemeanor Larceny

1 Count of Financial Card Theft

1 Count of Felony Financial Card Transaction

1 Count of Identity Theft

1 Count of Failure to Return Rental Property Felony

1 Count of Possession of Stolen Goods

1 Count of Obtain Property by False Pretense

And Angela Michelle Queen of Clyde is charged with:

2 Counts of Forgery

2 Counts of Uttering

1 Count of Misdemeanor larceny

1 Count of Financial Card Theft

1 Count of Felony Financial Card Transaction

The two suspects remain at large, however, detectives do not believe that the suspects are violent. The Sheriff’s Office has reason to believe they may be in the Clyde or Hendersonville areas.

Deputies say the suspects have primarily been responsible for stealing mail in the Old Fort Road area of Fairview. The suspects were taking credit cards or checks from stolen mail and fraudulently using them at local stores. Property Crimes Detectives executed a search warrant at a business on Swannanoa River Road, which led to the charges against McCrary and Queen.

“This investigation is an outstanding example of the skills and work ethic of our Detectives,” Captain John Ledford of the Criminal Investigations Division said.

The Buncombe County Sheriffs’ Office would like to thank community members for the numerous tips and photos that significantly aided this investigation and ask that the community remain vigilant against mail theft. Be sure to empty your mailbox daily, and, if possible, avoid mailing checks out of their mailbox overnight, they said.

If you encounter the suspects you’re asked to call 911. If you have information about their whereabouts, please call 828-250-6670.