Buncombe Co. deputies searching for suspect in armed robbery

BUNCOMBE CO., N.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred on Sept. 23.
According to the BCSO, Damarius Shawn Maewether, 23, and Kuanteez Mikiah Hardin Lynch, 19, are both charged with the following:
- First Degree Burglary
- Seven counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon
- Conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon
- Three counts of second degree kidnapping
Lynch was arrested after the incident and is now being currently held at Buncombe County Detention Center with a $750,000 secure bond. Deputies are still searching for Maewether.
Anyone with information about where Maewether could be, please notify the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office by calling (828) 250-6670