Buncombe Co. deputies searching for suspect in armed robbery

BUNCOMBE CO., N.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred on Sept. 23.

According to the BCSO, Damarius Shawn Maewether, 23, and Kuanteez Mikiah Hardin Lynch, 19, are both charged with the following:

First Degree Burglary

Seven counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon

Conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon

Three counts of second degree kidnapping

Damarius Shawn Maewether (Source: Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)

Kuanteez Mikiah Hardin Lynch (Source: Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)

Lynch was arrested after the incident and is now being currently held at Buncombe County Detention Center with a $750,000 secure bond. Deputies are still searching for Maewether.

Anyone with information about where Maewether could be, please notify the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office by calling (828) 250-6670