Buncombe Co. deputies searching for suspect in armed robbery

(Source: Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)

BUNCOMBE CO., N.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred on Sept. 23.

According to the BCSO, Damarius Shawn Maewether, 23, and Kuanteez Mikiah Hardin Lynch, 19, are both charged with the following:

  • First Degree Burglary
  • Seven counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon
  • Conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon
  • Three counts of second degree kidnapping
  • Damarius Shawn Maewether (Source: Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Kuanteez Mikiah Hardin Lynch (Source: Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)

Lynch was arrested after the incident and is now being currently held at Buncombe County Detention Center with a $750,000 secure bond. Deputies are still searching for Maewether.

Anyone with information about where Maewether could be, please notify the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office by calling (828) 250-6670 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

