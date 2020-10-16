Buncombe Co. deputy terminated amid investigation of traffic stop

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been terminated for inappropriate personal conduct while performing duties of the job.

According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy Tyler McDonald was placed on administrative leave by Sheriff Quentin Miller. The State Bureau of Investigation and District Attorney were notified on Oct. 6. 

“After I reviewed body camera footage of a vehicle stop, I made the determination that Deputy McDonald should no longer serve at the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office. No additional internal review was necessary for me to come to this conclusion,” Buncombe County Sheriff Miller said.  

The SBI is currently conducting an investigation into the incident. Sheriff Miller and the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office will have no further comment on the incident while it is under investigation by the SBI or before the District Attorney.

