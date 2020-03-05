Buncombe Co. health leaders continue preparation for COVID-19

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Buncombe County health experts on Thursday provided an update on efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19. So far, the Centers for Disease Control has confirmed one case in North Carolina.

That case was not in Buncombe County.

Eleven people have died across the country due to COVID-19, according to the CDC. Jennifer Mullendore, the medical director for the county’s health and human services, said this year’s flu strain so far is deadlier and more widespread in the country than coronavirus.

However, she and others said, preventing getting sick from the two is the same process. Health experts recommend thorough hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes and practicing good cleaning habits.

Mullendore also said if someone starts to have symptoms he or she suspects of being the coronavirus, that person should not immediately rush to the hospital.

“If people are ill, the first thing they should do is pick up the phone,” she said. “They shouldn’t show up at the emergency department or at their doctor’s office even. They should pick up the phone and call their provider and tell them what’s going on.”

There were no major developments discussed in the meeting.