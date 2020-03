BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Buncombe County Health and Human Services, as well as Buncombe County Emergency Services will soon hold a news conference where they will provide updates, as well as current preparations underway in regard to the COVID-19 or coronavirus.

The news conference is expected to start at 2:30 p.m.

According to a news release, there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Buncombe County.