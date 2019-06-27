Buncombe Co. inmate dies at hospital after collapsing at detention facility, deputies say

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Deputies say an inmate at the Buncombe County Detention Facility collapsed and later died at a hospital, Wednesday night.

According to Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, an inmate collapsed during free time around 7:36pm in what appeared to be a seizure.

The inmate was taken to Mission Hospital where they were pronounced dead about an hour later.

The identity of the inmate has not yet been released pending notification of family.

There’s no word yet on the person’s cause of death.