Buncombe Co. inmate dies at hospital after collapsing at detention facility, deputies say

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
jail cell generic prison

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Deputies say an inmate at the Buncombe County Detention Facility collapsed and later died at a hospital, Wednesday night.

According to Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, an inmate collapsed during free time around 7:36pm in what appeared to be a seizure.

The inmate was taken to Mission Hospital where they were pronounced dead about an hour later.

The identity of the inmate has not yet been released pending notification of family.

There’s no word yet on the person’s cause of death.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store